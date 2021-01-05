There have been 8,814 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 109 since Monday.
There have been 149 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 467 active cases; this is an increase of three.
There have been 463 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,213 males and 4,601 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 2,891 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 2.21% of the population. The number was 2,724 on Monday.
Statewide, there are 656,581 confirmed cases and 8,352 confirmed deaths.