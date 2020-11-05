There have been 2,980 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Thursday health department update.
There have been 104 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There are 203 active cases, which is an increase of 15.
There have been 241 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,410 males and 1,560 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 304 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 232 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 221,881 confirmed cases and 5,133 confirmed deaths.