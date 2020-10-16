There have been 2,346 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 21 since Thursday, according to a Friday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 129 active cases in Wood County, an decrease of five.
There have been 195 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 1,104 males and 1,242 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert, or “orange.” The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 167,674 confirmed cases and 4,746 confirmed deaths.