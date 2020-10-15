There have been 2,325 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 28 since Wednesday, according to a Thursday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 134 active cases in Wood County, an increase of five.
There have been 193 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 1,090 males and 1,235 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert, or “orange.” The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 161 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 123.07 cases per 100,000.
Lucas County has moved up to “red,” or level 3.
Statewide, there are 165,627 confirmed cases and 4,730 confirmed deaths.