There have been 2,164 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 17 since Monday, according to a Tuesday health department update.
There have been 88 deaths due to coronavirus, which is an increase of one since Friday’s reporting.
The latest death was a woman in her 60s.
There have been 39 men and 49 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 17 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 19 were in their 80s, 10 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 148 active cases in Wood County, an increase of six.
There have been 171 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 1,015 males and 1,149 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 151,983 confirmed cases and 4,638 confirmed deaths.