County has 185 coronavirus cases
Wood County has 185 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Sunday health department update.
There have been 23 deaths, which is unchanged from Friday.
There are 53 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is71. There are 76 men and 109 women.
There are 118 long-term care cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 19,094 confirmed cases. There have been 957 confirmed deaths.
The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.