There have been 3,745 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 184 since Friday.
There have been 105 deaths, which is no change since Thursday.
There are 460 active cases, which is an increase of 23.
There have been 276 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,790 males and 1,955 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 289,593 confirmed cases and 5,387 confirmed deaths.