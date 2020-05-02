There are 180 Wood County cases of coronavirus, confirmed and probable, according to a health department update posted on Saturday.
There have been 23 deaths, which is unchanged from Friday, and 53 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-98 and the median age is 71. There are 75 men and 105 women with coronavirus.
Long-term care cases total 118. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 18,537 confirmed cases and 940 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.