Two men are the latest Wood County deaths due to coronavirus, over the weekend according to a health department update.
A man in his 70s and a man in his 80s have died.
There are 130 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Wood County.
There are 57 long-term care cases. That number includes 45 residents and 12 staff members. This statistic is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 41 Wood County hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-98, with a median age of 69. There are 53 men and 77 women.
Statewide, there are 14,983 confirmed cases and 671 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.