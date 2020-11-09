There have been 3,208 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 165 since Friday.
There have been 104 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There are 303 active cases, which is an increase of 64.
There have been 247 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,513 males and 1,695 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 241,095 confirmed cases and 5,193 confirmed deaths.