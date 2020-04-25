A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions is the latest Wood County death due to coronavirus, according to a health department update posted Saturday afternoon.
There are 128 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Wood County.
There are 57 long-term care cases. That number includes 45 residents and 12 staff members. This statistic is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 40 Wood County hospitalizations.
The age range is 20-98, with a median age of 69. There are 53 men and 75 women.
Statewide, there are 14,581 confirmed cases and 649 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.