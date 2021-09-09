There have been 14,687 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 147 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 70 average cases per day; last Thursday’s average was 15.8 per day. The cases per 100,000 are 332.53.
There have been 234 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 695 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of two.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 208 in Bowling Green and 129 in Perrysburg.
There are 36 in North Baltimore and 33 in Northwood and rural Bowling Green.
21 in Wayne. There are 15 each in Risingsun and Pemberville.
There have been 79 impacts to schools. That includes 65 students and 14 staff.
Perrysburg has 13 students and one staff.
Rossford has 12 students and one staff.
Penta Career Center has 12 students and three staff.
Northwood has five students and one staff.
Elmwood has five students. Eastwood has two students and one staff.
Lake has four students. Otsego has four students and one staff. North Baltimore has three students and one staff.
Bowling Green has two students and one staff.
St. Rose in Perrysburg has one student. Westside Montessori, Perrysburg has two students.
Bowling Green Christian Academy has two staff.
Wood County Educational Service Center has one staff.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 72,915 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 7% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,148,395 vaccines started, affecting 52.60% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,276,738 confirmed cases and 21,020 confirmed deaths.