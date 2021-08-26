There have been 13,903 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 139 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 15.8 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 107.02
There have been 231 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 676 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of four since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 71 in Perrysburg and 70 in Bowling Green.
There are 18 in North Baltimore, 18 in Northwood and 12 in Luckey.
There are eight in Walbridge, seven in Tontogany and six each in Fostoria, Bloomdale, Weston, Grand Rapids, Wayne, Rudolph, Millbury and Cygnet. There are five in Rossford.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 71,928 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.98% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,024,148 vaccines started, affecting 51.44% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,197,872 confirmed cases and 20,729 confirmed deaths.