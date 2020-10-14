There have been 2,297 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 14 since Tuesday, according to a Wednesday health department update.
There have been 12 impacts to local schools for the week of Oct. 5. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were four last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (three students, one staff), Eastwood (zero students, one staff), Elmwood (two students, zero staff), Montessori School of Bowling Green (three students, zero staff), Penta (one student, zero staff) and Perrysburg (one student, zero staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There are 22 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 41-45 active cases in Bowling Green and 26-30 in Perrysburg. There are six-10 active cases in North Baltimore and Northwood.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Milton Center, Pemberville, Portage, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 129 active cases in Wood County, an increase of one.
There have been 189 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 1,074 males and 1,223 females.
There have been 379 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 350 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 12 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, two staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, eight staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 12 residents, 32 staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, four residents, 10 staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 163,558 confirmed cases and 4,725 confirmed deaths.