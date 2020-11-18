There have been 3,860 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 115 since Monday.
There have been 105 deaths, which is no change since Thursday.
There are 497 active cases, which is an increase of 37.
There have been 279 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,848 males and 2,012 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 296,387 confirmed cases and 5,412 confirmed deaths.