There have been 331 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is up from 329 on Tuesday.
There is a new slide on the health department website breaking down location.
Zip codes with one-five active cases: Bowling Green, Bradner, Millbury, Risingsun, Perrysburg and Northwood. There are 10 total active cases. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 67 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 13- men and 201 women.
There have been 51 deaths.
Wood County has 198 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents and staff, according to a Wednesday health department update. This has been the same since May 28, with no increase. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 39,973 confirmed cases and 2,3401 confirmed deaths. The median age is 48.