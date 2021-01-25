There have been 10,461 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 163 since Friday.
There have been 158 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 252 active cases; this is a decrease of 18.
There have been 512 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,997 males and 5,464 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
As of Monday, there have been 7,772 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 5.94% of the population. The number was 6,865 on Friday.
Statewide, there have been 626,867 vaccines started, affecting 5.4% of the population.
Statewide, there are 760,837 confirmed cases and 9,602 confirmed deaths.