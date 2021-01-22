There have been 10,298 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 70 since Thursday.
There have been 158 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 270 active cases; this is a decrease of six.
There have been 511 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,926 males and 5,371 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
As of Friday, there have been 6,865 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 5.25% of the population. The number was 6,524 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 535,086 vaccines started, affecting 4.6% of the population.
Statewide, there are 749,592 confirmed cases and 9,464 confirmed deaths.