There have been 10,228 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 63 since Wednesday.
There have been 158 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 276 active cases; this is a decrease of eight.
There have been 507 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,899 males and 5,329 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 784 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 599 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 1,081 cases over the past two weeks.
The state vaccine dashboard reported on Thursday that there was a delay in the normal time that vaccine numbers were updated on Wednesday, meaning the numbers are higher.
As of Thursday, there have been 6,524 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 5% of the population. The number was 6,215 on Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 500,176 vaccines started, affecting 4.3% of the population.
Statewide, there are 746,398 confirmed cases and 9,402 confirmed deaths.