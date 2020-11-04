There have been 2,925 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Wednesday health department update.
There have been 104 deaths, which is one more since Monday.
The latest death was a woman in her 90s.
There have been 45 men and 59 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, 17 were in their 90s, 22 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, two in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, three were in their 90s, 23 were in their 80s, 11 in their 70s and 10 in their 60s.
There are 188 active cases, which is a decrease of 16.
There have been 239 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,382 males and 1,543 females.
There are 19 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 66-70 cases in Perrysburg and 56-60 active cases in Bowling Green. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. There are 6-10 active cases in Northwood.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Lemoyne, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville, Risingsun, Rudolph, Stony Ridge, Walbridge and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 24 impacts to local schools for the week of Oct. 12. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 11 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green Christian Academy (one student, zero staff), Eastwood (one student, zero staff), Lake (one student, zero staff), Northwood (one student, one staff), Penta Career Center (four students, onestaff), Perrysburg (two students, four staff), Rossford (five students, four staff) and St. Rose School in Perrysburg (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 419 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 409 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
Bowling Green Manor, zero residents, three staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 14 residents, 14 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, zero residents and three staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, three staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 28 residents, 12 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 22 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 12 residents, 32 staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, six staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 217,119 confirmed cases and 5,102 confirmed deaths.