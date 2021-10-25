There have been 17,503 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 106 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 21 cases per day.
There have been 251 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There have been 800 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of three since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 75,185 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.47% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,440,701 vaccines started, affecting 55.10% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,524,169 confirmed cases and 23,955 confirmed deaths.