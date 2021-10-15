A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 6 presented the following bills of indictment:
• Michael W. Daniels, 33, Bowling Green and currently in jail, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. According to court papers, Daniels overdosed on Aug. 31 and was revived by Narcan. He admitted to using fentanyl that day. He has four prior felony drug convictions. He was arrested Oct. 8 and remains in jail. Bond has not been set.
• Jeffery J. Dunn, 34, Perrysburg, for two counts domestic violence, both fourth-degree felonies. On Sept. 9 in Perrysburg, he allegedly caused physical harm to a household member by throwing her onto the ground and climbing on top. He caused her to urinate herself due to the forceful impact. A teenager in the household attempted to stop Dunn’s alleged assault and he allegedly threw her to the ground, injuring her wrist. Dunn previously pleaded guilty in 2019 to domestic violence in Perrysburg Municipal Court.
• William P. Abraham, 63, Jerry City, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 10, he allegedly entered an apartment in the 900 block of Main Street in the village. Police were told he had entered the premise multiple times the night before without permission and after having been told to leave. On Sept. 10, he turned the door handle but the deadbolt prevented him from entering. When the door was opened, he allegedly attempted to force his way past the resident.
• Rodney Damon Hampton, 52, Fostoria, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On July 2, he is accused of possession of a controlled substance, which was determined to be oxycodone.
• Demetruis Lashawn Sneed, 30, Newark for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies. On April 14, he is accused of being in possession of and preparing for distribution oxycodone in an amount that exceeded five times the bulk amount, and
• John Derek Nixon, 32, Cincinnati, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept 4 during a traffic stop on Interstate 75, he was found in possession of a loaded Glock 19 9-mm semi-automatic pistol which was entered as stolen through the Cincinnati Police Department in 2017.
• Jacob Franklin Boles, 21, Gurley, Alabama, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 12, Bowling Green police were called to the 1500 block of Clough Street. Boles is accused of using a knife to cut a woman several times on her chest, neck, right arm and right leg and throwing a large metal plant stand, striking her head. The alleged victim told police Boles had threatened to kill her. Boles is in jail on a $45,000 bond, 100% required.
• Christopher Philip Cobourne, 34, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. On June 24, he alleged entered an attached garage, which had an open door, in the 400 block of Nora Drive in Perrysburg to steal a Cannondale Fitness bicycle. A resident on the street said he spoke to a male matching the description of the suspect that was caught on a Ring camera. The man asked for a ride to Fremont and said his name was Chris Cobourne. The resident declined and Cobourne rode away on the bicycle that was reported stolen. Cobourne is in jail on $50,000 bond, 100% required.
• James Roland Murphy, 63, Temperance, Michigan, for having weapons while under disability, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 1, he was stopped in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street for expired registration. As officers were doing an inventory of the vehicle before it was towed, they reportedly found a Ruger .22-caliber revolver and an open package of ammunition. Murphy previously had been convicted of a controlled substance felony in 1993 in Michigan.
• Shantyanna Parrisa Dabney,29, River Rouge, Michigan, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 25, state patrol stopped a vehicle for speed in Center Township. Dabney was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle and subsequently moved into the driver’s seat and fled the scene. A pursuit continued southbound with Dabney allegedly weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder. Dabney crashed the vehicle in Henry Township and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. She was arrested Oct. 7 and released on an own recognizance bond.
• Adam Christopher Glass, 33, Columbus, for robbery, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 8 in the 9000 block of Mandell Road in Perrysburg, he allegedly pushed a woman and took her wallet that was sitting on the kitchen table. As he walked away, she tried to get the wallet back but was allegedly pushed away again by Glass. The alleged victim told police she pushed Glass outside and was trying to shut the door when he tried to gain entry by kicking the door. He was arrested Oct. 8 and released on an own recognizance bond.
• Al Ray Smith II, 40, Toledo, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. During a traffic stop on I-75 on Sept. 15, Smith reportedly was inside the patrol car while a probable cause search was done of his vehicle. While in the patrol car, he allegedly attempted to chew and swallow a white chunky substance believed to be crack cocaine. Less than one gram of cocaine was found in his vehicle.
• Tyshawn Kyrece Chaney, 23, Flint, Michigan, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 27, Chaney was found in possession of a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun that was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Duane Glenn Smith Jr., 26, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On July 24, he was allegedly found in possession of a Glock .45-caliber handgun that was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Marquise Jones, 32, Fremont, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On March 15, he allegedly had in his possession a controlled substance which was determined to be hydrocodone.
• Zachary M. Baerwalde, 27, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. After being stopped walking on Ohio 582 and Mercer Road on Aug. 29, he told police his car had broken down on I-75 and Route 582. His backpack was put in the front seat of the patrol car while Baerwalde sat in the back. After smelling raw marijuana, the officer searched the backpack and found two Ziploc bags of marijuana and five Ziploc bags of psilocybin mushrooms which exceeded the bulk amount.
• Michael Hustler Sweeney, 52, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On Sept. 5 at Walmart of Fremont Pike in Perrysburg, he was stopped after allegedly attempting to take $180 in merchandise without paying. He had been apprehending while stealing from the Holland Walmart on Aug. 30 and issued an indefinite trespass order for all Walmart properties.
• Michael Jason Aguirre, 20, Toledo, for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On May 4, he is accused of preparing for distribution less than 200 grams of marijuana.