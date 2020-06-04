A Wood County grand jury indicted nearly two dozen individuals in late May for alleged crimes ranging from assault and theft to counterfeiting and forgery.
• Salvador R. Alcala, 60, Green Springs, for second-degree burglary for an incident Oct. 7 when he allegedly entered a home that was occupied with the intent to commit theft or safecracking.
• Co-defendants Jah Rome Zah Anthony Fogle, 26, Gary, Indiana; Demonte Ivory Johnson, 26, Gary, Indiana; and Jordan Jerrod Smith, 20, Crown Point, Indiana, each for theft and receiving stolen property.
During a traffic stop, members of the Perrysburg Township Police Department discovered merchandise valued at $2,400 that had been stolen from the U.S. 20 Home Depot. The three suspects allegedly loaded multiple Milwaukee tools into a large DeWalt wheeled tough box and exited Home Depot without paying.
An additional $3,290 of merchandise within the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from a Home Depot outside the officer’s jurisdiction.
Both offenses are fifth-degree felonies.
• Co-defendants Kiera B. Willis, 25, with addresses in New York and Georgia; Shaquan L. Regis, 24, Jamaica, New York, and Omari S. Eaton, 29, Staten Island, New York, each for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of forgery and three counts of identity fraud, all fifth-degree felonies.
On Jan. 2, state troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 280 in Lake Township. Willis, Regis and Eaton were in the vehicle and were found to possess numerous blank withdrawal slips and receipts of withdrawal through others’ banking accounts, according to the report. They also possessed debit/credit cards with third-party information and Willis had a male New York ID. All the cards were kept in the suspects shoes and one was found to be used for fraudulent activity. The occupants claimed no knowledge of the bank withdrawal slips.
• Orlando D. Artiles-Alpzar, 36, Miami Beach, Florida, for counterfeiting, a third-degree felony; and forgery, receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.
On July 4, 2019 he was reportedly found in possession of four smart phones, two credit card swipers and credit cards he knew to have been forged.
• Janel Payge Asztalos, 19, Milton Center, for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
On Nov. 28, Asztalos allegedly possessed a 1998 Toyota Avalon which allegedly was used to transport drugs and/or drug proceeds. She also possessed $2,228 in cash that was alleged drug proceeds.
• Andrea K. Spence, 30, Findlay, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
While in North Baltimore on Oct. 20, village police made contact with Spence and it was learned there was a warrant for her arrest for drug trafficking in Hancock County. A search of her person resulted in a hypodermic syringe, a bent metal spoon and cotton in a bowl, several cotton swabs, and a plastic bag containing a white powder that a chemical analysis determined was 0.1 gram of fentanyl powder, according to the report.
• Brian R. Tong, 44, Fostoria, for assault, a fourth-degree felony. On May 3, he caused or attempted to cause harm to a police officer.
• Jeffrey C. Arnold, 35, of Fostoria but currently in jail, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after threatening to hurt and kill family members the week prior to March 29.
On May 22, the court agreed to a request by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office to allow medical intervention. The staff at the Wood County Justice Center has determined that defendant’s actions require that he be transported to Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital to address a deteriorating mental condition.
He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.
• Shawnee Marie Rios, 22, Toledo, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony, after she was found in possession of a $2,447.64 check payable to herself that she knew to be forged.
• Todd Schwibert, 29, Findlay, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Co-defendants Brian L. Brockschmidt, 46, Weston, and Frank P. Ankney Jr., 38, Oregon, each for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
From Nov. 1 to Dec. 16, they are accused of taking more than $1,000 in merchandise from Home Depot.
• Javier Terrel Simmons, 24, Detroit, for counterfeiting, a third-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Seventeen forged credit cards were reportedly found during a search of a vehicle he was in after it was towed.
• Ethan James Bishop, 28, Bowling Green, for two counts of assault, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a fifth-degree felony.
On March 15, he is accused of assaulting a peace officer, firefighter or emergency medical personnel. The alleged assault occurred at a local correctional institute while he was in custody.
• Dena Marie Gay, 45, Findlay, for theft from a person in a protected class and telecommunications fraud, both third-degree felonies. On June 28, 2018, she allegedly deprived the owner of a Huntington bank account cash valued at $7,500 for more. The victim was an elderly person, disabled adult or active duty service member.
• Joel Ezekeil Mazelin, 20, Decantur, Georgia, for carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Troopers pulled over his vehicle Feb. 20 on southbound Interstate 75 near North Baltimore, and Mazelin was in possession of $1,230 that allegedly was drug proceeds, a Glock 23 Gen 4 .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine and one bullet in the chamber, a large digital scale/vacuum sealer combination device and six vacuum sealer bags containing marijuana residue, according to the report.
• Co-defendants Valarie Ann Mendoza, 42, and Gary Shawn Jones, 47, both of Toledo, each for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; telecommunication fraud, a fifth-degree felony; counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; and conspiracy, a fifth-degree felony.
On Feb. 10, as a couple, they knowingly used counterfeit money to facilitate fraud at a Burger King, using the fake money in exchange for goods, services or cash. Mendoza was an employee of the eatery and the transaction was caught on video.