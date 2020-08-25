A Wood County Grand Jury issued indictments against 26 additional individuals Wednesday.
Those indicted include:
Raymond Cervantes, 45, with an address at the jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly struck a woman with a c-clamp, which is a device typically used to hold a wood or metal workpiece, on Aug. 16 after restraining her and tampering with property.
Ricky Lloyd Reynolds, 37, Walbridge, for six counts receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies. On May 27, he allegedly received a Maserati, a Nissan Juke, a Dodge TK, a Kia Optima, a Jeep Compass, a Pontiac G6, all obtained through theft.
Jeremy Green, 32, Cincinnati, for failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer; a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; having weapons under disabilities, a third-degree felony; and two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.
On June 21, Green fled from troopers attempting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 for speed. During the pursuit, he crashed his vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, officers found a plastic bag with more than 50 but less than 250 pills of LSD in his center console. Also found was marijuana and a digital scale. A loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 handgun with a loaded chamber was found.
Clifford Lee Jones Sr., 65, Detroit, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. On July 2, he is accused of receiving and/or disposing of a Toyota Rav4, which was the property of Enterprise Rental, knowing the property was obtained through theft.
Donald Robert Russell, 49, Chesterfield, Michigan, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and identity fraud, a third-degree felony. On Jan. 2, 2019, he is accused of using the identity of another to deprive Great Lakes Rental of a Toro Dingo, valued at $7,500 or more.
Samuel Lamont Smith, 32, Columbus, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On July 2, 2019, he had in his possession and knowingly prepared to sell a combination of a fentanyl-related compound and marijuana equaling more than 1,000 grams.
Kenneth Lee Conley, 39, Toledo, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He is charged with failing to appear in court July 24 as required after having been released on his own recognizance. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Co-defendants Dakota Wcislak, 21, Portage, and Cody Martin, 28, Newport, Michigan, each for robbery, a second-degree felony.
They are accused of approaching a Thurstin Avenue residence on May 27 to recover money they said was taken from them. When the residents left the apartment, the two allegedly got aggressive.
Matthew J. Costanzo, 34, Bryan, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 1, he is accused of knowingly conveying drugs into a government facility.
Justin Allen Hammye, 28, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On May 29, he is accused of kicking in the door of a residence in Jerry City with the intent to assault the resident. He left when he was told the inhabitants were calling 911. A warrant was issued at that time for his arrest and he was taken into custody July 1. He has been released on his own recognizance with the condition he stay away from the victim. He has two warrant out of Findlay as well.
Anthony Troy Maiden, 30, Baytown, Texas, for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. He was walking on I-75 in Perrysburg on June 28 when a trooper stopped to talk to him. When asked if he had any weapons on him, he reportedly pulled a .380 caliber Kimber out of his pocket. There were five rounds in the magazine although the chamber was empty.
David Jackson, 57, Pemberville, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On June 6, he is accused of striking a woman with his truck, causing her to fall. The woman, a family member, refused to issue a written statement and did not want to file charges. A written statement was obtained from the neighbor, who witnessed the incident.
Dawson Allen Grant Kosier, 19, Walbridge, for safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. On May 27, he allegedly forced entry into a safe to steal money. The owner said there was $3,500 taken but the juveniles involved in the incident claimed only $800 was in the safe.
Co-defendants Mark Allen Mathias Jr. 37, Fostoria, and Joshua W. Nunley, 31, Findlay, each for breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. They are accused of trespassing at Reineke Ford on March 21 and taking four tires and rims valued at more than $1,000. They had in their possession a car jack and lug nut wrench.
Mathias also was indicted for possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, with a forfeiture of money specification. On Feb. 4, he allegedly was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and $319 in drug proceeds. He also was found with a scale, cell phones, copper wire, baggies and knives.
Taylor L. Cook, 28, Lima, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; two counts misuse of credit cards, both first-degree misdemeanors; and two counts identity fraud, one a third-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony. Cook is accused of taking $7,500 or more and $1,000 or more without consent after using another person’s identity to procure two credit cards.
Howard D. Carrington, 60, Toledo, for burglary, a third-degree felony, for allegedly entering an occupied structure on June 3 with the intent to commit a criminal offense, notably theft.
Desarie Lynette Overton, 30, Toledo, for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of having a loaded firearm in her vehicle on May 28, and it being easily accessible to the operator or passenger.
John C. Hutka, 34, Bowling Green, for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused on entering his estranged wife’s apartment without permission and sending threatening text messages to her.
Alissa L. Ingram, 19, Waterville, for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of smashing a bay window and causing $5,000 in damage to a home on king Road on April 26 and calling the house and threatening the occupants.
Co-defendants Angela S. Richards, 45, Toledo; Joseph Peter Cosentino Jr., 26, Toledo; and Weldon Brownfield, 59, Toledo, each for two counts extortion, both third-degree felonies. On May 11, they are accused of exposing or threatening to expose information about someone that would damage his personal or business reputation.