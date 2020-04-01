COLUMBUS — Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, announced his support for the federal funding relief that will be distributed to Ohio’s health districts.
Within the region, the Wood County Combined General Health District is set to receive $107,852 to help aid in the fight against the coronavirus.
“Wood County’s medical and health care professionals are shoulder to shoulder with our first responders on the front lines of this global pandemic,” said Ghanbari. “I remain steadfast in my support for them, and will continue to work with my colleagues at the federal level to ensure Wood County continues to receive the proper funding to combat COVID-19.”
The Ohio State Controlling Board recently approved federal funding that will be allocated to the state’s health districts. This federal relief is provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that Congress passed in early March and President Trump signed into law March 8.
In total, the Controlling Board approved $15.6 million in federal funding to be awarded across Ohio.
“It’s essential our health facilities have access to the appropriate supplies and resources needed at this time,” Ghanbari said. “This funding will help accommodate the necessary and widespread demands our health care industry faces throughout our state.”