Local farmer George Riker directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Bowling Green FFA.
The donation arrived in spring 2020 but because of the coronavirus and the school closure, the chapter was just recently able to finish the project that the money was earmarked for.
The Bowling Green FFA used the funds, combined with memorial contributions in honor of Mary Lou Shertzer, to purchase two new Wall of Fame signs to provide proper recognition of State and American Degree recipients. Three years ago the chapter had to take down the plaques and pictures recognizing these members’ accomplishments due to the fire code. Because of these generous donations, the chapter can once again highlight its rich tradition through this new signage in the classroom.
“It is so great to finally be able to once again recognize these past and present members of the Bowling Green FFA through this generous donation from Mr. Riker and the family of Mary Lou Shertzer. Seeing those names on the wall helps to motivate current students to want to join this elite group” said, Erica Dauterman, Bowling Green FFA president.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
To learn more visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.