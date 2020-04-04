The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine thanked manufacturers that have stepped up to help in producing items that need produced. Three ways have been outlined to get more hospital capacity- 1. Cut down on elective surgeries to free up rooms, 2. The physical build out, 3. Hospitals themselves building out their own spaces. H
e gave a shout out to those that work in the prisons, he appreciates what you do every day and during this challenging time. Also gave a shout out to those who are on the frontline- including what he referred to as the health and human services safety net.
He signed an order today to expand telehealth. Allow Ohioans to more easily access telehealth services, enable some requirements to be removed to allow patients to be more readily seen. Yesterday new advisory from the CDC in regards to wearing a mask. DeWine stated that when he enters the public he will wear a homemade mask. He states he will not require them to be worn but he does recommend their use. He encouraged employers to allow your employees to wear these. N95s- Battelle has agreed to sterilize these for free for the next few weeks. Working on procuring more N95s to get as many here as quickly as they can.
Lt. Gov. John Husted said that a Wi-Fi hotspot map listed at coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp under individuals and family tab. He reinforced that there will be no in person voting, only by absentee ballot. Please go to census.gov to fill out your census forms. Coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch for posted jobs needed for essential workers.
Ursel McElroy, with the OhioDepartment of Aging, said that older adults are in the in high risk group, especially those with other medical conditions. They are pleased that businesses are stepping up to accommodate this population with different hours of operation. She stressed the need to reach out to those individuals in need and those who are isolated. Call them regularly and ask questions, write them letters. Meal support is critically important, and if anyone you know if having issues with food access contact your area office on aging or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov for more information. She also thanked senior housing staff and caregivers. She stated that caring for yourself is also important and will benefit those you take care of.
Dr. Amt Acton, Ohio health director, reinforced what was said by McElroy, that the elderly are more vulnerable. The age range of those hospitalized goes across all ages. There have been some deaths of those that are young and do not have preexisting conditions. She discussed the wearing of homemade masks by the public. She recommends this idea moving forward, but does stress that surgical masks and N95s should go to the healthcare providers.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 3,739
Ohio Hospitalizations: 1,006
ICU admissions: 326
Ohio Deaths: 102
Wood County Cases: 24
Wood County Hospitalizations: 14
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives:
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness.
A spreadsheet was sent out to local healthcare facilities and responders in order to assess their current inventory of PPE. This data assists the EMA with being able to plan accordingly and distribute PPE effectively. If you have not returned this form please email it back as soon as possible so we can continue to process your resource requests.
Also, please contact us if:
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions
Public Health
There are 3,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 24 positive cases presently in Wood County, 14 of those hospitalized.
We’re encouraging people to sign up and train at home now to become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application at www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov
Under Ohio’s Stay At Home order, essential business and operations should proactively encourage social distancing, including where possible:
Marking 6-foot distances with signage, tape, etc. to space employees and customers in line. • Having hand sanitizer and other products readily available for employees and customers. • Offering separate hours for older people and other vulnerable customers. • Posting ways for services to be accessed online or by phone.
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: For their most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Weather
This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Tonight: A chance of showers or sprinkles before 2am, then a chance of sprinkles after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Sunday: A chance of sprinkles before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov