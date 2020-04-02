The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
The estimated range of dates of the peak per Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, is April 15-May 15. Today, an additional stay at home order will be signed by Acton that goes into effect Monday night, that goes until May 1.
This timing coincides with the school order. Changes in the order include the creation of a dispute resolution panel. Cases where similar businesses are being treated differently under different health districts. This panel will make the decisions.
Regarding overcrowding in stores, retailers need to establish a set number of people allowed to be in the business at one time. The number is not being set by the governor, they are to be set by the store and posted. They need to stop people from coming in after that number.
For anyone traveling in to Ohio we ask them to quarantine for 14 days. Exceptions are in place for those who are working across state borders.
Weddings are not going to be regulated nor are funerals. He wants to leave this up to people’s good judgment. However, the wedding reception has to follow the distancing guidelines (no more than 10 people). He mentioned public pools and day camps are closed. Organized sports prohibited (adult and children).
Garden centers may remain open. People can fish, but they need to follow the same distancing rules. State parks are open, but if the director feels that there is a park with too many people or the park is configured in a way that the park cannot meet the distancing guidelines then the director has the option to take action.
Gov. Mike DeWine said that 600 businesses visited the new business website www.repurposingproject.com. This is to assist those businesses with the tools they may need to begin manufacturing needed equipment for this pandemic.
He also announced the creation of an economic advisory board today. He stated that all retail employers should allow employees to wear a mask if they choose. He stressed that N95s are short, but the other surgical masks can protect others as much as they do us. He encouraged all Ohio hospitals to contact Battelle regarding the sterilization of N95 masks to be reused.
Lt. Gov. John Husted stressed the need to enforce these business distancing rules for fairness. There has been revised guidance put out by Homeland Security CISA regarding essential business- this addendum covers e-commerce.
There is also a provision for a single person being able to perform landscaping/care for those who need. More information to come on the dispute resolution process.
Regarding foreclosures on commercial properties- read the order. It does not say you do not need to pay for your and mortgage. Only if you cannot pay, you need to work out the terms of that with your landlord or lender. This is not a license to not comply with your current arrangement. This only puts a temporary freeze on evictions and foreclosures. He also announced that they have been adding many individuals to the unemployment call center to try to handle the increased capacity and call volume. Expanded weekend hours: Sat 9a-5p Sun 9a-1p. Mass layoff number- 2000180. Add this mass layoff number to application can expedite your application through the system. There are available jobs out there, essential employers’ website to post and find jobs www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch.
Acton said they are working on boosting healthcare staffing, going through all of our licensing boards and sending out surveys to those people to gauge what they can contribute. Stressed that young people are getting hospitalized and sick from this, and that they need to take great care. We can anticipate a peak April/May, then it would slowly go back down. On the simulated curve, the downslope goes well into the time of June.
“We are in a decent position, a lot better than we would have been. What you have done has saved a number of lives. We are still in this, this is not over yet,” DeWine said. “The action we are taking today is action that I know will save lives.”
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 2,902
Ohio Hospitalizations: 802
ICU admissions: 260
Ohio Deaths: 81
Wood County Cases: 18
Wood County Hospitalizations: 11
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We are constantly reviewing inventory of PPE. We realize this is a fluid event and things change quickly. Please keep us informed if your agency has a significant change in your inventory (increase or decrease) so we can continue to make the best decisions for allocation with the most informed information.
Also, please contact us if:
If anyone has access to UVC lights to be used for disinfection
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions. THANKYOU to all of those who have donated to us to date. We appreciate your generosity and kindness in working to protect our responders and healthcare workers.
Public Health
There are 2.902 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio; 75 counties have been impacted. There are 18 positive cases presently in Wood County, 11 of those hospitalized.
Become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application at www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital
Has stated that they will be using Battelle as a provider to sterilize their masks. They have also added additional beds to their facility and have increased the number of ventilators they have on hand.
Hospice of NWO
There are no public visiting hours right now. Only two family members are allowed in to visit their loved one. It has to be the same two people every day, and they have to go through a screening process to get in. That process includes having your temperature taken every time. Hospice has come up with a way for people to visit loved ones if they are not able to go into the facility. They have numbered all the rooms from the windows so people can visit from outside. A number of people have already taken advantage of that.
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS/fire/law enforcement to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us. We will also need an account of your current inventory and call volume to process the request.
Cyber/scams
There are several scams going on right now involving coronavirus information and the stimulus checks. Ohio EMA reported that a scam artist was posing as their agency and asking for social security numbers, there have been several different scams involving stimulus checks showing up from invalidated agencies in an attempt to gather bank account information once this check is deposited, and many more phishing attempts.
Board of Elections
The Wood County Board of Elections wants to notify citizens that in order for them to get an absentee ballot sent to their homes, they must fill out an application first. This can be done at https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/
Wood County District Public Library
Hearing a lot about using Zoom? WCDPL’s IT assistant has made a short video to help you get started. If you would like more details on Zoom or other work-related topics, Lynda.com can help you brush up on work skills while you are at home. Use your library card to create an account or sign in, and be sure to start at the library’s homepage: https://wcdpl.org/lyndacom
Local
For updates from the City of Bowling Green please visit https://www.bgohio.org/covid-19/
At 7 p.m. on Saturday Bowling Green residents are encouraged to stand outside their homes with a candles, or set out luminaries, or just place a candle in the window. The idea behind “Let There Be Light” is to show support to the many doctors, nurses, medical professionals and emergency responders working to aid others through the COVID-19.
Wood County Fair: The fair office is closed until further notice. We will keep you updated. If you have a vehicle, boat or camper stored on the fair grounds it is safe. We will notify you when we get back as to when you are able to get it out. Just please stay home and safe so we can have a fair.
There will be a new drive-thru set up at the next Bowling Green food distribution and senior food box program on Friday from 10-11:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Mental Health
For immediate assistance, please call the Wood County Crisis Line 419-502-HOPE (4673) or text “4HOPE” at the Crisis Text Line by messaging 741-741. Dial 2-1-1 to be connected to any additional resources and referrals including mental health treatment today, or any other resources you may need during this time.
Weather
Administrative Information
Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov