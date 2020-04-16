The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine: I believe we are about to enter a new phase. Essential facts of where we are: Ohioans have done a great job fighting back, staying home, doing social distancing. I have never been prouder to be an Ohioan, I am very grateful. You have flattened the curve. We hope now that it will start trending down.
We all live in a state and country where COVID19 is still here and is going to be here until we have a vaccine. We don’t know how long that will be. We have amazing scientists working on this frantically as hard as they can. This period of time, living with COVID19, is not going to last forever, we will get through this. It is only for a period of time. We must get Ohio’s economy moving again, we must get people back to work. We know that when the economy goes down, and we have a significant drop there are bad consequences, job losses and medical consequences.
It is essential that we as start back that we do this the right way. We must get this right. The stakes are very high. If we don’t do it right, the consequences are horrendous. What we do not want to do is to start back, and then have a disaster, a huge spike in the positive cases. We have an obligation as we start back, to keep employees and customers safe. We are fighting a 2 front war- one has to do with keeping us safe, and is a medical crisis, the other is an economic crisis. Board of economic advisors has been formed by the governor. The world that we are going to see is a different world. We are going to see people in masks, lots of sanitizers, distancing, barriers, etc. The workplaces are going to change. I will fight to get this economy back, I will do everything I can do. We also have to fight to save lives.
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio health director, said that 74,000 Ohioans have been tested. Hospitals and nursing homes are not doing anything wrong, these are just high risk areas. We shouldn’t be surprised by these numbers, this is the nature of the virus. 623 cases in the past 24 hours. Do not underestimate donning your mask and your cape. We still need to do this. As we return to activities, the chance for infection returns. Don’t be so hard on yourself day to day, we are all accepting a new way to go forward.
“This is not the end. This is not even the beginning of the end. It is perhaps the end of the beginning.” Winston Churchill.
Statistics
Ohio Confirmed Cases: 8,239
Ohio Probable Cases: 175
Ohio Total Confirmed plus Probable: 8,414
Ohio Hospitalizations: 2,331
ICU Admissions: 707
Ohio Confirmed COVID Deaths: 373
Ohio Probable COVID Deaths: 16
Wood County Cases (total plus probable): 69
Wood County Hospitalizations: 28
Wood County Deaths: 5
Wood County Long Term Care Cases: 31
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions: · An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
Also, please contact us if:
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions. Please note: the EMA is not able to provide the general public with PPE or homemade masks. These items are prioritized for responders, healthcare workers, and the like. Thank you for your understanding.
Public Health
There are 8,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 69 cases (total confirmed plus probable) presently in Wood County, 28 of those hospitalized, 5 deaths. 87 counties have confirmed cases now.
Health department staff are answering calls regarding testing, essential business concerns, employee safety, the stay-at-home order and many other questions.
Case follow-up and close contact tracing is being coordinated by a team of employees.
Respirator fit testing/training is being done for a few partners who have not had to consider wearing N95s in the past and do not have another source for this.
Wood County residents who feel they may have coronavirus are encouraged to complete a survey that will help local public health better track the illness. The survey, a partnership with Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Fulton County Health Department and the University of Toledo, is meant to create a better understanding of COVID-19 in Northwest Ohio. Wood County residents are asked to report coronavirus symptoms at https://tinyurl.com/WoodCountyCOVID19.
Healthcare
If any healthcare facilities are running low on supplies, or have any questions or needs please reach out to us. We are always looking for information on what is going on in your facility so we can anticipate future needs. Please keep in close contact with us with any changes to your supply inventory or situation.
Wood County Hospital: For the most up to date information please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-coronavirus-information-updates/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR2P1YZrHJ_JwMQP6sCAJ6dUfTWrd0eMbnD01IO6YoFopOioirHJDVuiF3o
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 12-18, 2020. Your hardworking dispatchers and other public safety telecommunicators serve as a vital link between your community and fire, medical, and law enforcement agencies. Thank you!
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us. We will need an inventory from you to process these requests if you have not yet sent this in. We also ask, that as your needs/supplies/run volumes change to let us know.
Wood County Board of Elections
Please visit the BOE website for instructions on how to fill out an application for your absentee ballot. They ask that you visit the website rather than call. https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/
Local
State Bank is sponsoring a blood drive on May 16 at Dayspring Church from 9AM-3PM. That is a large space and allows donors and staff to adhere to social distancing standards. If you would like to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: STATEBANKBG or call 1-800-Red-Cross, (800-733-2767).
Weather:
Winter Weather Advisory from 4/17/2020 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM EDT
This Afternoon: A slight chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Friday: Snow before 2pm, then rain. High near 40. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 2am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. If you have PPE to donate, you can drop off at the Wood County Courthouse with security. There is not a need to call us ahead of time if you cannot find them time. They are accustomed to the process. If you could leave your name and phone number on a piece of paper with your items it would be helpful so we can thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov