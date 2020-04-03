The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Ohio State University and the health department are focused on filling critical holes to allow testing to expand, said Gov. Mike DeWine. They have found there is a shortage of needed lab tubes, liquid and swabs for tests. They are now making sure these are being produced in Ohio to eliminate this shortage. There also has been a shortage of the chemical needed to go in the testing machines. There is now a group devoted to ensuring this doesn’t happen either.
Prisons- we are sending letters today to judges around the state and suggesting they may want to look at certain prisoners for early release. These are non-violent offenders, not sex offenders or domestic abusers, not murderers. They are looking at pregnant woman or those women having recently given birth that are prisoners as well for evaluation. They are also looking at prisoners over the age of 60 and within 60 days of their release.
Gen. John Harris National Guard- He has been tasked to work with Dr. Acton, health departments, and hospitals to make sure we have the capacity buildout by the time this surge hits us. The goal is to double the bed capacity.
Lt. Gov. John Husted- Items that they have worked on previously are: Forgiveness of BWC payments, insurance grace periods, regulatory relief to help compliance and sustainability for many businesses, actions on evictions and mortgage relief. He encouraged the small businesses to contact their bank or lender to initiate the small business loan if they need it, which may be forgivable. Battelle is making the disinfection of N95 masks free for the next two weeks.
Statistics
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions: · An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We are constantly reviewing inventory of PPE. We realize this is a fluid event and things change quickly. Please keep us informed if your agency has a significant change in your inventory (increase or decrease) so we can continue to make the best decisions for allocation with the most informed information.
Also, please contact us if:
Any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions. Thank you to all of those who have donated to us to date. We appreciate your generosity and kindness in working to protect our responders and healthcare workers.
Public Health
There are 3,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 20 positive cases presently in Wood County, 13 of those hospitalized.
To become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application at www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Wood County Hospital.
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS/fire/law enforcement to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us. We will also need an account of your current inventory and call volume to process the request.
Mental Health
If stress reactions interfere with your everyday activities reach out to your mental health provider. Dial 2-1-1 to be connected to any additional resources and referrals including mental health treatment today, or any other resources you may need during this time. For immediate assistance, please call the Wood County Crisis Line 419-502-HOPE (4673) or text “4HOPE” at the Crisis Text Line by messaging 741-741
Schools
Please visit the link to this article to see the Wood County school meal plans: https://www.sent-trib.com/community/food-for-families-schools-continue-to-provide-service/article_c8863fcc-75c5-11ea-9232-1bd6f4e9c6db.html?fbclid=IwAR0t4nkA8eTeaOAtCVqHE0SIWrRXr278gjSiFG-YyEfoRtIixGt7w6lVuWg#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
BGSU
They are extending the online learning period through the summer semester. There will be no face-to-face courses. Summer course offerings are under review to determine how we can best facilitate student progression toward graduation
All residence halls have been closed except for one.
BGSU is currently housing students who didn’t have alternate living arrangements in one residence hall.
BGSU developed reimbursement plan for students.
In collaboration with the President’s Office, BGSU Marketing and Communications has developed and manages the BGSU COVID-19 website: https://www.bgsu.edu/coronavirus.html
Board of Elections
The Wood County Board of Elections wants to notify citizens that in order for them to get an absentee ballot sent to their homes, they must fill out an application for one first. This can be done by visiting their website and following the instructions. https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/ Use the Board of Elections drop box immediately to the right of the doors at the Main Entrance of the Wood County Courthouse on Summit Street in Bowling Green to submit your absentee ballot application or return your ballot.
Wood County court of Common Pleas
Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Wood Court Common Pleas Courts have restricted access. Administrative Judge Alan Mayberry has ordered limited access to courtrooms and is limiting court activity to only essential functions. Direct parties, defendants and victims may be permitted access. Family and friends will not be allowed entrance.
Wood County Humane Society
The shelter is still providing our Pet Food Assistance Program during this time for Wood County residents. This is a supplemental service to aid in the care of personal pets and those caring for community cats. This service is by appointment only. To schedule, reach out to us at 419-352-7339 and leave a message.
Weather
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 6 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Administrative Information
Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov