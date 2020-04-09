The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine- Today was supposed to be many team’s opening day. Baseball will come back. He discussed PPE for hospital personnel, responders, and nursing home staff, and stated there is still not enough. They are working to procure as much as possible and are also having some of these made. It’s our obligation to protect our protectors. If we can’t buy it, we will try to make it.
Ohio Manufacturing Alliance - 19 manufacturers partnered with 3 hospital groups to start production of face shields. Modeling and changing estimates discussion- we tell you what we know and when we know it. Estimates are getting better, but still know that we have Ohioans that are dying every day. The modeling is only getting better because Ohioans have made a difference in their actions. It’s not about the orders we issue, it’s ultimately about what each and every one of you does and does not do. We aren’t going to be able to flip a switch or get back to normal every night, but we are working on a sophisticated plan to get this done. In the next week or so we will share this plan with the public and talk about where we go once this is over and we’ve achieved what we need to achieve. We are working just as hard on how we come back from this as we have on the beginning of this.
Lt. Gov. John Husted- Good news: got a plasma protocol FDA approved, now taking this statewide. Plasma donors are needed. This will save lives.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose- voting by mail. The date they will count the ballots is April 28th. Ballot must be postmarked by April 27th. No in person voting except for those with disabilities, and those individuals need to contact local board of elections to make those arrangement. You need to fill out an application for the ballot. Request your absentee ballot early, there is a lag time. Visit Voteohio.gov for more information. April 25th is deadline to request the ballot.
6.6 million people nationally have lost their jobs due to coronavirus, about 696,000 were Ohioans. This is twice as many in three weeks that we had in all of 2019. 1,000 people are working to process these unemployment services and will continue to add additional capability to the website. They have been caught up on all approved claims and those checks have gone out the door. CARES act made those self-employed eligible for unemployment, there is no platform at present for this to happen but this is being built now and hopefully will be up and running by mid-May and benefits will be backdated. WIFI hotspots- upgraded the number of places where this is available coronavirus.ohio.gov resources for individuals and families. Library parking lots is one option for this as well.
Dr. Amy Acton - 55,100 Ohioans tested so far. This has been a tough week. Stay strong and keep doing the right thing. There are people protesting outside the statehouse right now. We have to be re-determined on responsibly recovering. Mountain analogy- This is a hard mountain to climb. It is an arduous climb up this mountain and we have done this together. But the decent is challenging too.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 5,512
Ohio Hospitalizations: 1,612
ICU admissions: 497
Ohio Deaths: 213
Wood County Cases: 42
Wood County Hospitalizations: 22
Wood County Deaths: 2
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, Wood County Hospital, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness.
Also, please contact us if:
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions
Thank you Hepaco for the donation today.
Public Health
There are 5512 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 42 positive cases presently in Wood County, 22 of those hospitalized, 2 deaths. 84 counties have confirmed cases now.
Health department staff are answering calls regarding testing, essential business concerns, employee safety, the stay-at-home order and many other questions.
Case follow-up and close contact tracing is being coordinated by a team of employees.
Respirator fit testing/training is being done for a few partners who have not had to consider wearing N95s in the past and do not have another source for this.
As the Regional Public Health Coordinator, employees are sharing information across the region and keeping informed of the status of other local health departments.
Case numbers for coronavirus are expected to increase due to new reporting practices, which will now include probable cases in addition to confirmed cases. Until now, local health departments have followed guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced positive COVID-19 cases once they were confirmed by laboratory testing results.
A confirmed case is defined as a person with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19. A probable case is generally defined as someone who has not been tested for COVID-19 but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: The hospital has been working very closely with the health department and the EMA in the effort against COVID-19. For the most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
If any healthcare facilities are running low on supplies, or have any questions or needs please reach out to us. The EMA was able to speak with Otterbein today to discuss and review their plans with the assistance of the Wood County Health Department.
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us. We will need an inventory from you to process these requests if you have not yet sent this in. We also ask, that as your needs/supplies/run volumes change to let us know.
BGSU
Visit this link to see the distance learning dining menu options. https://new.bgsudining.com/whats-on-the-menu—-distance-learning
Wood County Board of Elections
Please visit the BOE website for instructions on how to fill out an application for your absentee ballot. They ask that you visit the website rather than call. https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/
Local
Bowling Green City Schools took down the rims on its basketball backboards at all three elementaries after a complaint was made of people using them. The school has six rims at Kenwood, two at Crim and one at Conneaut. “I wish everybody would take this as serious as it is,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci about the social distancing and stay at home mandates.
The Wood County Common Pleas Court has been awarded a Remote Technology Grant of $35,131 from the Ohio Supreme Court to assist the courts with equipment for remote video hearings.
Wood County District Public Library is offering online “Fun-Size Storytimes.” Short 5-10 minute segments can be easily enjoyed together every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10am on Facebook.
Bowling Green Pregnancy Center/HerChoice is still serving the Bowling Green Area community. Every service is free of charge including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, testing for some of the most common sexually transmitted infections, and assistance with material needs (diapers, wipes formula, clothing etc.) Parenting classes are on hold right now. Clients must call the center first and be pre-screened to limit exposure of COVID-19.
Weather
This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov