The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine reinforced the scarcity of personal protective equipment and stated that “every mask is precious, do not throw one away. We now have the ability in Ohio to use that masks up to 20 times with the use of Battelle’s services.”
BWC is releasing dividends. According to Kimberly Hall, Ohio Director of Job and Family Services, $124 million has been paid to Ohioans in unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the week they will have 1000 employees taking calls in the call center. She also said, "All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits and any delays in processing claims will not reduce the amount received." Extended unemployment call center to 7 days a week.
Lt. Gov. John Husted- Please visit, coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch over 33,000 jobs available in areas critical to the supply chain and essential areas. We are still deep in the midst of a health crisis. We have to conserve PPE, there are many people on the front lines who need it and deserve it. As we continue to do this, we are going to be better off. We need to ensure that as we emerge from the first surge, that we do not create a second surge. In order to consider trying to go back to a new normal, according to Dr. Fauci there needs to be a steep drop in the number of cases, make sure you are going in the right direction, and don’t jump in with both feet.
Dr. Acton- We are succeeding and we must keep doing what we’re doing. We cannot stop. We were the first states the make these aggressive, bold moves. We want to be the first to get out of this situation. Latest projection 1600 cases per day at the peak original projection was 9800. Hold steady, hold the course, what we are doing is making a different. She mentioned that this week is National Public Health Week.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 5,148
Ohio Hospitalizations: 1,495
ICU admissions: 472
Ohio Deaths: 193
Wood County Cases: 40 confirmed
Wood County Hospitalizations: 22
Wood County Deaths: 2
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, Wood County Hospital, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness. We have also been regular guests on the Clint Corpe WBGU radio show (remotely) in an effort to continue to share information as it comes in to us.
A spreadsheet was sent out to local healthcare facilities and responders in order to assess their current inventory of PPE. This data assists the EMA with being able to plan accordingly and distribute PPE effectively. If you have not returned this form please email it back as soon as possible so we can continue to process your resource requests.
Also, please contact us if:
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions
Public Health
There are 5,148 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 40 confirmed positive cases presently in Wood County, 22 of those hospitalized, 2 deaths.
Health department staff are answering calls regarding testing, essential business concerns, employee safety, the stay-at-home order and many other questions.
Case follow-up and close contact tracing is being coordinated by a team of employees.
Respirator fit testing/training is being done for a few partners who have not had to consider wearing N95s in the past and do not have another source for this.
As the Regional Public Health Coordinator, employees are sharing information across the region and keeping informed of the status of other local health departments.
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: The hospital has been working very closely with the health department and the EMA in the effort against COVID-19. For the most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us. We will need an inventory from you to process these requests if you have not yet sent this in. We also ask, that as your needs/supplies/run volumes change to let us know.
Local
Northwood: the 2020 Safety Town has been canceled. For more information and to find out about the 2021 Safety Town, please visit the Safety Town page on our website at http://ow.ly/AQbP50z83Lh
Wood County Fairgrounds: Update on winter storage. We are taking campers out and calling you to let you know you can pick it up anytime. For boats, cars, and miscellaneous it will be by appointment only. Just call the office and leave a message. We will get back to you and schedule a day and time. We are striving to keep everyone virus free, so please be patient. And remember you will not be penalized.
·Children are invited to participate in Share Your Sunshine Art Show through Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. Each week there will be a different theme. Pencil, marker, crayon, colored pencils and paint creations are welcome. For more information and to share, visit www.facebook.com/bgparks.rec
The City of Perrysburg announced today that they will keep public fishing access points open. The Police and ODNR are monitoring social distancing at all of the parks and rivers. Please keep 6 feet between yourself and others.
Weather
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind around 6 mph. Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain showers after 8pm, mixing with snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Administrative Information
Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov