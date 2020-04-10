The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine- First, he thanked veterans. He spoke about the new CDC expanded guidance case definitions- the numbers you see today will be under new reporting system. Previously the positive numbers were only those confirmed by a positive test. The new guidance was developed by committee of state epidemiologists and is now a formal recommendation from CDC. Include cases that meet the following criteria- quick rapid tests confirmation of COVID antibodies in the blood, clinical evidence and epidemiological evidence of COVID-19 plus no other likely diagnosis, even if there is no laboratory test. Also, this could be based on symptoms along with possible exposure to a confirmed case. As we report our data moving forward, this helps us to better track those who have it, have had it, those who have recovered. This will help with disease tracing. Good news- Ohio companies are coming up with innovative ways to meet the needs of the frontlines. Distilleries have stepped up and are producing large quantities of hand sanitizer. Medicaid changes- managed care plans and MyCare have removed some barriers for their members. They have collaborated to reduce the administrative requirements from the physician’s side so they can focus on patient care. Eased several pharmacy benefit restrictions, pharmacy member copays will be waived.
Lt. Gov. John Husted- This am got a call from Steris (Mentor, OH) FDA approval for small scale N95 decontamination. V-pro vaporizing hydrogen peroxide sterilizer, 10 masks in 28 minutes, 100 machines across Ohio. He asked that individuals using public transportation to wear a mask if possible and to only ride when necessary. He also clarified that farmers are essential. Thanked farmers and those in the food supply chain. Please practice safe workplace conditions. Job postings- 614 employers with critical services in need of new employees, 38,000 jobs posted on the site coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch.
Dr. Amy Acton- 58,000 Ohioans tested. 84 counties have at least one case. ICU admissions in 9% range. Hospitalizations are 30% of our cases because we are testing the sickest. CDC case definitions evolving since the beginning of this disease as our understanding of the disease grow. Expanded confirmed case definitions in the past was from a test. New testing technology available, rapid testing, is still lacking here in Ohio. New definition includes the new testing methods, also allows the diagnosis of cases based on epidemiologic and clinical cases. 25% of cases may be asymptomatic now. Essential and nonessential surgeries- limited nonessential surgeries to free up capacity and PPE. It is important that we know these 4 criteria- threat to patient life if surgery is not performed, threat of permanent dysfunction, risk of progression or worsening disease, risk of rapidly evolving symptoms. This is a very special time of the year. The holiday and the symbolism are not lost. We are sharing great news in Ohio for what we are doing to slow and stop the progression of this disease. I know you are all being very brave, keep reaching out to each other.
Ohio Confirmed Cases: 5,836
Ohio Probable Cases: 42
Ohio Total Confirmed plus Probable: 5,878
Ohio Hospitalizations: 1,755
ICU Admissions: 548
Ohio Confirmed COVID Deaths: 227
Ohio Probable COVID Deaths: 4
Ohio Confirmed plus probable COVID deaths: 231
Wood County Cases (total plus probable): 49
Wood County Hospitalizations: 23
Wood County Deaths: 3
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions:
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, Wood County Hospital, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness. We have also been regular guests on the Clint Corpe WBGU radio show (remotely) in an effort to continue to share information as it comes in to us.
Also, please contact us if:
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions
Public Health
There are 5,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 49 cases (total plus probable) presently in Wood County, 23 of those hospitalized, 3 deaths. 84 counties have confirmed cases now.
Health department staff are answering calls regarding testing, essential business concerns, employee safety, the stay-at-home order and many other questions.
Case follow-up and close contact tracing is being coordinated by a team of employees.
Respirator fit testing/training is being done for a few partners who have not had to consider wearing N95s in the past and do not have another source for this.
As the Regional Public Health Coordinator, employees are sharing information across the region and keeping informed of the status of other local health departments.
The Wood County Health Department has received hundreds of complaints of non-essential businesses being open or not following the mandates to keep employees safe. Department employees have followed up on every complaint, said Heath Commissioner Ben Batey at Thursday’s board of health meeting. Environmental Health has been tasked with those complaints, and Director Lana Glore has developed a spreadsheet of the list of all the follow-up that that have been done.
Healthcare:
Wood County Hospital: The hospital has been working very closely with the health department and the EMA in the effort against COVID-19. For the most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
If any healthcare facilities are running low on supplies, or have any questions or needs please reach out to us. The EMA was able to speak with Otterbein today to discuss and review their plans with the assistance of the Wood County Health Department.
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS:
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us. We will need an inventory from you to process these requests if you have not yet sent this in. We also ask, that as your needs/supplies/run volumes change to let us know.
Wood County Board of Elections:
Please visit the BOE website for instructions on how to fill out an application for your absentee ballot. They ask that you visit the website rather than call. https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/
Local
Food pantry information: http://bgindependentmedia.org/food-pantries-see-more-need-during-coronavirus-pandemic/?fbclid=IwAR1PC-4EYL3RuUQwnKEfBCrdk1EnvNw8je1dIjaY_VJvzgNwsf842pfXFzE
Perrysburg and Rossford police are reportedly clearing large groups of people from around the cities and are warning that citations could be issued.
Luckey: To celebrate, Saturday (April 11) starting at 11 a.m., Panning will dress up as the Easter Bunny, climb onto one of the Troy-Township Fire trucks, and with an escort by the Village of Luckey police department, drive down every residential street within the village. This way residents can watch from the comfort of their own homes.
The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services will be assisting Wood County households whose employment has been affected by the coronavirus crisis. Assistance will be provided with up to $1,000 for households without children and up to $2,000 for households with children, according to a news release sent out by JFS on Thursday. Assistance is provided on a first come/first serve basis. To qualify, applicants must state that they may fall behind on housing or utility payments due to a layoff from employment, reduction in work hours or income or loss of an offer of employment due to the COVID-19 crisis. Households must have a current gross monthly income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. For a household of one, this is about $2,100 or less per month. For a family of four, this about $4,300 or less. The income amount varies based on family size. Applications will be completed by phone interview. Required documentation may include leases, mortgage statements and current utility bills. All documentation may be submitted by mail, email or fax following the interview. Paper applications will not be available at this time as the lobby of the agency is closed to the public. Those in need may request assistance by calling WCDJFS at 419-373-6987 or by completing a request form at woodcountyjfs.com.
Wood County Park District: The Wood County Park District parks and preserves are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Restrooms are currently open. Playgrounds and facilities as well as park district headquarters’ offices are closed. Programs and events are canceled through May 18. The Native Plant Sale, which is usually held annually on the Saturday before Mother’s Day has also been canceled. Buttonwood still closed, access blocked by township.
Weather:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)
(Note: There will be no updates this weekend.)