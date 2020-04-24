The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine — Foster care- announcing Ohio will cover the cost for those to stay in care that are aging out of the system (turning 18) until the pandemic ends. Young people in The Bridges Program can also stay in the program until the pandemic ends. This makes sure no foster care child will leave foster care without a safety net. 336 inmates were released in the previous week. The 5 weeks total is 844 inmates. Testing capacity- shortage reasons (not enough swabs, labs did not have enough reagent). New reagent got FDA approval on Monday to supplement the existing reagent quantities. Because of this, a new agreement with the Thermo Fisher Company (1500 employees in Ohio) has been made. Swab shortage- A Cleveland area dental lab is producing 1 million swabs. This dental lab is a new partner in the manufacturing alliance. The capacity to test will be growing rapidly as a result of this. Currently the state is testing on average 3,000 individuals/day. DeWine said Ohio will increase its testing capacity from 7,200 tests per day this coming Wednesday to 15,000 by May 6th; 18,800 by May 13th; and 22,000 by May 27th.This can help mass test nursing homes and congregate care facilities. This additional testing will also give us a better opportunity to deal with hotspots. This will also allow us to stand up aggressive contact exposure tracing procedure in Ohio. He thanked all Ohioans for what they have done, and have not done, the last few weeks. This has helped us get to where we are today. We have done this together. Ohioans are fighters. Now we can go on the offensive after this enemy. Contact tracing is one tool that works along with our other efforts (social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing a mask). Partners in Health Massachusetts, is partnering with Ohio to help us with our tracing program.
Dr. Mark Hurst (Medical Director, Ohio Department of Health): spoke about contact tracing and self-monitoring during quarantine and/or isolation. If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and ask what to do. Continue to wash your hands, frequent cleaning and disinfecting frequently of touched surfaces, maintain a 6 foot distance, wearing masks, don’t touch your eyes or face. Masks need to cover both your mouth and nose. The decision for testing at this time rests with the healthcare provider. Tests are done for both clinical reasons and surveillance reasons.
Lt. Gov. John Husted: If we want to beat coronavirus, we have to work at this as a team. Don’t consider it a mandate, consider it a service to one another. Election day- Next Tuesday election votes get counted. 1.7 million people have requested a ballot, only 1 million only of those have cast their ballot. Request your ballot quickly if you have not already. You have until Monday to get it postmarked. You can also drop it off at Board of Elections until 730pm on Tuesday if you cannot get it postmarked by Monday.
Statistics
Ohio Confirmed Cases: 14,581
Ohio Probable Cases: 588
Ohio Total Confirmed plus Probable: 15,169
Ohio Hospitalizations: 3,053
ICU Admissions: 920
Ohio Confirmed COVID Deaths: 649
Ohio Probable COVID Deaths: 41
Wood County Cases (total plus probable): 118
Wood County Hospitalizations: 40
Wood County Long Term Care Cases: 57
Wood County Deaths: 15
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
Prevent, identify, mitigate, and respond to COVID19 hotspots within the county.
EMA
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
Thank you to the citizens who have answered the call for help and donated homemade masks and other PPE. Thank you Brooks and Diana Clayton from Swatch Studios for donating 3D printed ear savers.
Also, please contact us if:
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions. We are also looking for individuals selling cloth masks so we can connect citizens looking for them. If you are one of these people making masks for a fee or a donation please send us your information to have on hand if we find people looking. Businesses looking for large suppliers of cloth masks can contact Skyrocket/BiG Fab Labs at 419-466-0668 or kevin@skyrocketbox.com. We also have ear savers for individuals having issues with sensitivity to ears from frequent mask use. Supply is limited at this time, but if you need some let us know. If you are or know someone who is selling handmade masks to the public, please reach out to us via email or private Facebook message with your contact information to add to our database. We are building this to assist the public who are having trouble locating masks avenues to be able to purchase them.
EMA and public health have been reaching out to areas of concern and identified “hotspots” in the county to ensure their PPE supply is adequate to meet the needs of the situation. We continue to accept, inventory, and fulfill PPE resource requests.
Working with the Ohio EMA to secure additional PPE for the county.
Ohio Emergency PPE Maker’s Exchange is an available online resource to share and purchase personal protective equipment created through the ingenuity of Ohio manufacturers who have answered the call to help. https://repurposingproject.sharetribe.com/
Public Health
There are 14,581 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 118 cases (total confirmed plus probable) presently in Wood County, 40 of those hospitalized, 57 in long term care, and 15 deaths.
Health department staff are answering calls regarding testing, essential business concerns, employee safety, the stay-at-home order and many other questions.
Case follow-up and close contact tracing is being coordinated by a team of employees.
Wood County residents who feel they may have coronavirus are encouraged to complete a survey that will help local public health better track the illness. Wood County residents are asked to report coronavirus symptoms at https://tinyurl.com/WoodCountyCOVID19.
Healthcare
Please realize that our agency is continually taking in donations and pushing out resource requests. Our abilities to change similar to your needs. Constant communication is needed with us to make sure your staff is safe. If we have told you we were low on something in previous communications, this can always change due to donations and procurement. Continue to check back with us. We are always looking for information on what is going on in your facility so we can anticipate future needs. woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
McDonald's is giving out free "Thank you Meals" starting Wednesday, to show their appreciation. The offer lasts through Tuesday, May 5. Healthcare workers and first responders can get a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner by showing their work badge or ID.
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Please realize that our agency is continually taking in donations and pushing out resource requests. Our abilities to change similar to your needs. Constant communication is needed. If we have told you we were low on something in previous communications, this can always change due to donations and procurement. Continue to check back with us.
Wood County Health Department is implementing a new procedure for testing symptomatic first responders or their immediate household family members through UTMC. Requests for testing must be sent by the Chief to FRCovid19@co.wood.oh.us
Wood County Board of Elections
Request an absentee ballot or get find more information more at https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/ OR https://VoteOhio.gov. Once you receive your ballot and fill it out, it must be postmarked by April 27 or it may be dropped off at the Wood County Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on April 28.
Wood County Commissioners
Please Call Before You Come. All visitors entering the Courthouse Complex should wear a mask, scarf, or other covering on their face prior to entering the building. This will become a requirement on Wednesday. Please be prepared for this. Wood County is unable to provide masks to visitors.
Public session will occur on Tuesdays at 9:15 a.m. Thursday session meetings are cancelled at this time.
Wood County Landfill
The Llandfill is operating and accepting traffic from commercial haulers, contractors/businesses and municipalities, however the individual public drop‐off is closed at least through May 1, 2020.
Wood County Committee on Aging
The journey for a new Wood County Senior Center began in 2016. Digging has begun at 140 S. Grove Street in Bowling Green. The new building is scheduled to be completed in early 2021.
Wood County Residential Recycling Drop‐Off Sites
The Wood County Residential Recycling Drop‐Off Sites are open. If the bins are full, the site is closed. The bins are emptied weekly on Wednesday. To obtain information about the residential recycling program and rules of operation, please access the Solid Waste District website: www.recyclewoodcounty.org
BGSU
Publishing a situation report twice/week. Twice a week conference call with Wood County EMA. Dining options- Starship delivery, Dunkin Donuts (7a-3p), CP Market (10a-8p), Carillon Place (10a-8p).
National
This year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week is on April 20-24, and serves as an important reminder that, despite a global public health emergency, construction is moving forward on America’s roads. Drivers should always be mindful of workers in highway construction areas throughout the year. In 2018, the most recent year for which data are available, 754 people died in highway work-zone crashes.
Masks must be worn now in Michigan when in public.
Local
United Methodist in Northwood: They are currently handing out meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 7 pm prepared by a local chef as well as operating the food pantry. Below is the information on the Food Pantry. Every Tuesday from 9:00am - 12:00pm ONLY 419-693-5170 Closed some holidays! Serving residents of East Toledo and the East Suburbs*. Pantry hours may vary due to the amount of supplies. (Photo ID and proof of residence required) *Due to limited food quantities: we appreciate your understanding. We serve an average of 200 families a week. Any donations (food items or monetary gifts) can be sent to 1910 E. Broadway St., Northwood, OH. 43619 (Please note it is for Fish & Loaves)
Weather
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 6 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 7 mph. Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 42. Northeast wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Skywarn: Locally, one of our forecasters Mike Griffin recently recorded virtual Skywarn Training for the spring of 2020 that you can view here on Youtube if you are interested. You can also access the slide show that was used via DropBox
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. If you have PPE to donate, you can drop off at the Wood County Courthouse with security. If you could leave your name and phone number on a piece of paper with your items it would be helpful so we can thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov