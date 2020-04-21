The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine — Lt. Gov. John Husted was not present today. Husted is offsite working on the business roll out preparing to announce in a few days. This week is national medical laboratory week. Testing is being done at labs non-stop. Thanked those lab workers for the hard work they have been doing. Testing has been limited due to a limited quantity of reagent for testing. DeWine spoke with VP Pence and the FDA re: Thermofischer, the good news today is that they have approved a new version of their reagent. Most major labs in Ohio use their (Thermofischer) machines, there just has not been enough reagent. Now they can use the test kits with the new reagent. This will significantly expand the capacity of these labs. This is not the only thing slowing these labs, but this will help. Today he announced that a new testing strike team is being formed. Former Governors Taft and Celeste have accepted positions on this team. Additionally, the previously (yesterday) mentioned minority health strike force team will examine issues such as underlying health conditions, social determinants of health, economics, hate and discrimination during the crisis in regards to the impact these items and more have on minorities. Tangible steps will be put into place by this group including policy change. The governor is sad to announce the 1st COVID19 death NWO developmental center, this individual was diagnosed on March 31st. Fair season- There are 94 fairs in Ohio. We don’t know at this point what is going to happen this year with the fairs. The Ohio Department of Agriculture is working on this, there is 4.7 million dollars in the grant program to help cover the costs for fairs this year. This was there prior to the COVID outbreak. The governor announced that this year ODA will waive the requirement that agricultural societies must come up with a match for this grant funding. This is being done to still allow these fair boards to pursue grant funding without having to come up with the normally required match funds. They can still apply until May 30th on the ODA website for these grants. Jobs Ohio, Peoples Bank, and 1st Federal Bank, announced a partnership help small businesses maintain operations and payroll. 50 million dollars have been contributed from Jobs Ohio to assist in this effort. This will bolster each banks ability to provide financing to local small businesses in good standing. Eligible business can use this money for capital, payroll, utilities, and other bills. This helps get the much needed capital into the hands of small businesses. The BWC gave 1.6 billion dollars in dividends back to employers. Yesterday, the first round of checks were mailed out, 170 thousand checks will be mailed in the next 5 days. This money is 100% of the premiums paid in 2018.
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health - We don’t want to just flatten this curve, we want to stay ahead of the curve. We need to learn to live with this virus for a while (at least 18 months). We are building an extensive response and recovery plan and network. You also have to do social distancing, testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, and treatment (vaccine, antiviral, convalescent plasma). Dimmer switch planning- to get out of this we need to slowly move the dimmer switch rather than flip a switch to ensure a lot of fires won’t start happening all at once. Every time we open something up, we risk increasing the spread of the virus. We are to watch this closely, watch the data, then weigh risk and benefit. We can open lowest risk things first, then watch how we deal with infection then dial it up slowly. Hope- what a pandemic does is far more than kill people. The real threat is so much more extensive because it disrupts global issues, it can turn us against each other, and threaten national security. We have the grit and resiliency to weather a war, and we have to dig very deep. Dealing with reality, you have hope you have to know the reality of the ground you stand on to understand it. With hope alone, people don’t survive. Together we will build a resilient path forward.
Statistics:
Ohio Confirmed Cases: 13,250
Ohio Probable Cases: 475
Ohio Total Confirmed plus Probable: 137,25
Ohio Hospitalizations: 2,779
ICU Admissions: 838
Ohio Confirmed COVID Deaths: 538
Ohio Probable COVID Deaths: 19
Wood County Cases (total plus probable): 92
Wood County Hospitalizations: 36
Wood County Long Term Care Cases: 51
Wood County Deaths: 13
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions: · An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
Thank you to the citizens who have answered the call for help and donated homemade masks!
EMA and public health have been reaching out to areas of concern and identified “hotspots” in the county to ensure their PPE supply is adequate to meet the needs of the situation. We continue to accept, inventory, and fulfill PPE resource requests.
Public Health
There are 13,250 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 90 cases (total confirmed plus probable) presently in Wood County, 36 of those hospitalized, 51 in long term care, and 13 deaths.
Health department staff are answering calls regarding testing, essential business concerns, employee safety, the stay-at-home order and many other questions.
Case follow-up and close contact tracing is being coordinated by a team of employees.
Wood County residents who feel they may have coronavirus are encouraged to complete a survey that will help local public health better track the illness. The survey, a partnership with Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Fulton County Health Department and the University of Toledo, is meant to create a better understanding of COVID-19 in Northwest Ohio. Wood County residents are asked to report coronavirus symptoms at https://tinyurl.com/WoodCountyCOVID19.
Healthcare
If any healthcare facilities are running low on supplies, or have any questions or needs please reach out to us. We are always looking for information on what is going on in your facility so we can anticipate future needs.
Wood County Hospital: They are using Battelle to sanitize their N95 mask supply and it seems that the process is becoming more streamlined with a quicker turnaround time.
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Please note that there is a process in place for Ohio State Highway Patrol to collect and send out N95 masks to Battelle for sanitization. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Wood County Health Department is implementing a new procedure for testing symptomatic first responders or their immediate household family members through UTMC. Requests for testing must be sent by the Chief to FRCovid19@co.wood.oh.us and include the following information:
1. Name of first responder or immediate household contact 2. Place(s) where they work 3. DOB 4. Address 5. Phone number of first responder 6.Signs/Symptoms
Wood County Board of Elections
If you haven't already done so, it's not too late to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the 2020 Primary Election. Request an absentee ballot or get find more information more at https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/ OR https://VoteOhio.gov.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office
·Starting last week, the Sheriff’s Office began to require all on-duty deputies to wear a mask when they are within 6 feet of anyone (including a co-worker or the public). This includes all road deputies when they get out of their vehicles and anytime they expect to make contact with a citizen or another deputy. This also includes all of the courthouse deputies and all others employed by the office. They began taking the temperatures of all visitors and employees entering their building a while back, but have recently additionally added the requirement that all who enter the building beyond the lobby also need to be masked. The lobby is excluded from this requirement due to the strict limitation of 2 visitors max being allowed in the space.
Wood County Commissioners
Please help us continue to recycle right by following posted guidelines for accepted recyclables. As a reminder, when the bins are full, they are closed to the public until the next service date (Wednesday). If possible, consider postponing your spring cleaning until the summer so recycling is available for all Wood County residents. Thank you to our local waste and recycling haulers! They are essential workers and provide a crucial service for the community during this time! link to recycling brochure: http://www.recyclewoodcounty.org/…/Complete-Brochure-11.2.1…
National
The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for a new coronavirus diagnostic test that allows for patients to collect their own samples at home and then mail those samples to a lab for testing, the administration announced today. The emergency use authorization was reissued to LabCorp, which intends to make its Pixel by LabCorp Covid-19 test home collection kits available to consumers in most states, with a doctor’s order, in the coming weeks, according to the FDA. "Throughout this pandemic we have been facilitating test development to ensure patients access to accurate diagnostics, which includes supporting the development of reliable and accurate at-home sample collection options," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in the agency's announcement. "The FDA’s around-the-clock work since this outbreak began has resulted in the authorization of more than 50 diagnostic tests and engagement with over 350 test developers," Hahn said. "Specifically, for tests that include home sample collection, we worked with LabCorp to ensure the data demonstrated from at-home patient sample collection is as safe and accurate as sample collection at a doctor’s office, hospital or other testing site. With this action, there is now a convenient and reliable option for patient sample collection from the comfort and safety of their home." The FDA noted that the emergency use authorization applies only to the LabCorp Covid-19 RT-PCR Test for at-home collection, which requires a nasal swab specimen for testing using the Pixel by LabCorp Covid-19 home collection kit. The FDA said in its announcement, "It is important to note that this is not a general authorization for at-home collection of patient samples using other collection swabs, media, or tests, or for tests fully conducted at home."
This year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week is on April 20-24, and serves as an important reminder that, despite a global public health emergency, construction is moving forward on America’s roads. Drivers should always be mindful of workers in highway construction areas throughout the year. In 2018, the most recent year for which data are available, 754 people died in highway work-zone crashes.
The Cocoon is accepting donations to fund all critical programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including emergency safe shelter and crisis support. For more information or how you can support, call our Development Office at 419-373-1730, ext. 1002 or visit www.thecocoon.org.
Lucas County:
RiteAid in Holland is offering self-swab testing. This is one of two self-swab testing sites available in the state at this time. The location on the corner of Airport Hwy. and Holloway Rd. It's a partnership between Rite-Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.The tests will be overseen by a pharmacist in the parking lot, so customers just need to drive up to the site. The company is expecting to do more than 200 tests in a day. Pre-registration is required at this website. Customers must have an appointment. Eligible populations include healthcare facility workers with symptoms, patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms, patients with underlying health conditions with symptoms, and first responders with symptoms. You can get pre-screened and set up an appointment by using riteaid.com.
NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH ASSOCIATION: Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available at two locations through NHA. Beginning on April 27, tests will be available at Nexus Healthcare Center at 1415 Jefferson Ave. or Navarre Park Family Care Center at 1020 Varland Ave. The Varland Ave. site will have Spanish speakers available. Eligible populations include anyone with COVID-19 symptoms living in these zip codes: 43602, 43604, 43605, 43606, 43607, 43608, 43609, 43610, 43611, 43620 and parts of 43528. You must have an appointment. To be pre-screened and get an appointment for either location, call 419-214-5700.
KROGER: Drive-thru testing sponsored by Kroger will take place at Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse, 5434 W. Bancroft Street. Free testing will run from April 23-April 25. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is eligible for a test. You must have an appointment. You can get pre-screened and set up an appointment by visiting krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
WALMART: Drive-thru testing sponsored by Walmart will take place at Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse, 5434 W. Bancroft Street. Free testing will run from April 29 through the end of May, or as demand requires. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is eligible for a test. You must have an appointment. You can get pre-screened and make an appointment at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.
Weather: This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph. Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west after midnight. Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. If you have PPE to donate, you can drop off at the Wood County Courthouse with security. If you could leave your name and phone number on a piece of paper with your items it would be helpful so we can thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov