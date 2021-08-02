There have been 13,400 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 35 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of seven cases per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged since Thursday.
There have been 657 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 69,889 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 53.43% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,779,325 vaccines started, affecting 49.44% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,131,029 confirmed cases and 20,492 confirmed deaths.