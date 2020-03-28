To the Editor:
Despite the report Friday morning on a local television station, the Wood County Courthouse is open. We are holding court everyday.
Please call before you come - the courthouse complex remains open. However, access to many county offices and departments is restricted.
To obtain phone numbers to county offices and departments, please access the countywebsite: www.co.wood.oh.us<http://www.co.wood.oh.us/> To obtain information by phone, please call (419)354-9000<tel:(419)354-9000> or 1-866-860-4140 (toll free)
All visitors entering the courthouse complexwill have their temperature taken before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.
If you are feeling sick, have a temperature, have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19, or traveled abroad, you should stay home.
While we are open, we don’t want to expose county employees or other visitors to the courthouse to COVID-19.
Be patient, we are here to serve you as best we can during these trying times.
Alan Mayberry
Administrative Judge
Wood County Common Pleas Court