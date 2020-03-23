Wood County Courthouse remains open; temps taken

The Wood County Courthouse Complex remains open. However, access to many county offices and departments is restricted.

To obtain phone numbers to county offices and departments, access the county website at www.co.wood.oh.us. To obtain information by phone, call 419-354-9000 or 866-860-4140 (toll free).

All visitors entering the courthouse complex will have their temperature taken before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.

The Wood County Landfill is operating and accepting traffic from commercial haulers and municipalities. The individual public drop-off is closed at least until April 6.

The commissioners’ public session will occur on Tuesdays at 9:15 a.m. Thursday session meetings are canceled at this time. Meetings are open to the public. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Minimal business will be handled in session during the public emergency.

For additional information, contact Andrew Kalmar, Wood County administrator.