The Wood County Common Pleas Court has been awarded a Remote Technology Grant of $35,131 from the Ohio Supreme Court to assist the courts with equipment for remote video hearings.
The courts have been sharing one video cart between the three courtrooms and with probation so they can remotely interview inmates in the Wood County jail. This new equipment will make the process more efficient and also available for situations like the current one where contacts between people are to be minimized.
The grant was for two video carts. The grant became effective when Judge Alan Mayberry signed the grant award agreement Thursday morning.
“We are grateful to the Ohio Supreme Court for the grant which will help protect the health of all court participants and staff. It will also reduce the costs of transporting inmates to and from court, as well as probation officers traveling to the jail to interview inmates,” Mayberry said. “I also need to thank our court administrator, Mary Bodey, and our county IT director, Ben Hendricks, for working on the grant application and technological issues so we could get our grant request in a timely manner. The timeliness will help not only to receive this grant, but also get our order in line early for the carts from the vendor.”