There are 319 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is up from 317.
There have been 50 deaths, which is one more since June 4. The latest death was a woman in her 90s.
There have been 24 men and 26 women who have died. Of the women, nine were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, six in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 12 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 127 men and 190 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 37,519 confirmed cases and 2,280 confirmed deaths.