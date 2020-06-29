There have been 367 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is up from 350 on Friday.
There are 70 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 54. There are 150 men and 217 women.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County, as of Wednesday. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 47,524 confirmed cases and 2,575 confirmed deaths. The median age is 46.