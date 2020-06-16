There has been another death due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
There have been 51 deaths. The latest death was a man in his 80s.
There have been 25 men and 26 women who have died. Of the women, nine were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, six in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 13 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 328 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable. This is up from 325 on Monday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 129 men and 199 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 38,911 confirmed cases and 2,362 confirmed deaths.