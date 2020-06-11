There are 317 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is up from 313.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from June 4.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 56. There are 127 men and 190 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 37,120 confirmed cases and 2,263 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.