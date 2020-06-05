There are 308 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is two more than Thursday’s update.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 57. There are 126 men and 182 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 35,096 confirmed cases and 2,135 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.