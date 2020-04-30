Wood County has 165 coronavirus cases, which includes confirmed and probably, according to a Thursday health department update.
There have been 20 deaths. There are 51 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-98 and the median age is 71. There are 70 men and 95 women.
There are 118 long-term care cases, including 92 residents and 26 staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 17,285 confirmed cases. There have been 898 confirmed deaths.
The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.