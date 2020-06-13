There are 319 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Saturday health department update. This is the same as Friday.
There have been 50 deaths.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 127 men and 192 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 37,893 confirmed cases and 2,324 confirmed deaths.