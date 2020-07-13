Wood County has had 509 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 467 on Friday.
There are 65 active cases, which is up from 54 on Friday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category on Thursday by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There are 75 hospitalizations, up two from Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 47. There are 214 males and 295 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 62,913 confirmed cases and 2,807 confirmed deaths. The median age is 44.