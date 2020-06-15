There are 325 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is up from 319 in Friday’s report; there was no report over the weekend.
There have been 50 deaths.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 128 men and 197 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 38,536 confirmed cases and 2,342 confirmed deaths.