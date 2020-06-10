There are 313 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update. This is up from 308, which the cases had been at since Friday.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from June 4.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 58. There are 125 men and 183 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
Statewide, there are 36,710 confirmed cases and 2,231 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.