Wood County has had 518 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 509 on Monday.
There are 61 active cases, which is down from 65 on Monday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category on Thursday by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 76 hospitalizations, up one from Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 47. There are 219 males and 299 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 64,013 confirmed cases and 2,813 confirmed deaths. The median age is 44.